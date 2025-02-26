Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UAE president defers visit to Pakistan

MATEEN HAIDER
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The scheduled visit by the President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan on 27th February has been postponed due to unknown reasons. Credible diplomatic sources told The Nation that UAE authorities have conveyed the decision to postpone the visit by their President to Pakistan and said that the visit is being rescheduled. President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been invited to visit Pakistan by the Pakistani leadership. The visit is being discussed through diplomatic channels between the two countries since long. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had visited Pakistan on January 1st this year on a private visit at his residence in Rahim Yar Khan where Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff along with his cabinet members met him and invited him to officially undertake a visit to Pakistan for which February 27th was fixed. The diplomatic sources said that high-level officials from UAE are expected to come on February 27th to discuss with Pakistani authorities the new dates for the visit by their President in the near future.

PM arrives in Uzbekistan to deepen trade

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025