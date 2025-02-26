UAE president defers visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The scheduled visit by the President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan on 27th February has been postponed due to unknown reasons. Credible diplomatic sources told The Nation that UAE authorities have conveyed the decision to postpone the visit by their President to Pakistan and said that the visit is being rescheduled. President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been invited to visit Pakistan by the Pakistani leadership. The visit is being discussed through diplomatic channels between the two countries since long. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had visited Pakistan on January 1st this year on a private visit at his residence in Rahim Yar Khan where Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff along with his cabinet members met him and invited him to officially undertake a visit to Pakistan for which February 27th was fixed. The diplomatic sources said that high-level officials from UAE are expected to come on February 27th to discuss with Pakistani authorities the new dates for the visit by their President in the near future.