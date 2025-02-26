US sides with Russia in UN resolutions on Ukraine

UNSC adopts US resolution backed by Pakistan.

NEW YORK/ Moscow - The US on Tuesday twice sided with Russia in votes at the United Nations to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the Trump administration’s change of stance on the war.

First, the US opposed a European-drafted resolution condemning Moscow’s actions and supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity - voting the same way as Russia and countries including North Korea and Belarus at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Then the US drafted and voted for a resolution at the UN Security Council which called for an end to the conflict, but contained no criticism of Russia. The Security Council passed the resolution, but two key US allies, the UK and France, abstained after their attempts to amend the wording were vetoed.

The Kremlin on Tuesday praised Washington’s “balanced position” after the US voted with Russia at the United Nations to avoid condemnation of Moscow’s campaign against Ukraine. The United States sided with Russia in two votes in New York on Monday, signalling a seismic shift as US president Donald Trump stakes out a drastically new position on Ukraine. “The US is taking a much more balanced position which is really aimed at trying to resolve the Ukraine conflict. We welcome this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Peskov said comments from European leaders “do not signal balance”, adding: “But, perhaps, as a result of contacts between the Europeans and the Americans, somehow Europe will gravitate towards greater balance”.

The UN Security Council adopted a U.S. resolution on the third anniversary of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine that softens Washington’s stance on the conflict as President Donald Trump pushes for a peace deal. Ten of the 15 Council members, including Pakistan, voted for the resolution, which omitted mention of Russian aggression, in a stunning shift from years of US policy. There was no vote against the resolution, while five Western members -- Denmark, France, Greece, Slovenia, United Kingdom -- abstained. The short US resolution mourns the loss of life in the “Russia-Ukraine conflict”, reiterates the UN’s purpose is to maintain international peace and security and peacefully settle disputes, and calls for a swift end to the conflict and a lasting peace. Among others who supported the resolution were China and Russia. Explaining his vote in the Security Council, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, the alternate permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said the he had voted in favour of the US resolution as it was in line with Pakistan’s clear and consistent position on the conflict in Ukraine, and its repeated calls for immediate cessation of hostilities and a negotiated settlement of the conflict.