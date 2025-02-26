USA in Multipolar World

The Cold War era culminated in a unipolar world, equipping the United States with massive global clout and dominance. However, the rise of other powers, particularly China, challenges the US’s hegemonic posture. The growing multipolarity and divergence of interests have undermined the efficacy of the post-Cold War order. It is essential to examine the actors and factors driving this global political shift.

China’s political, economic, and technological rise has sent shockwaves through the liberal order, particularly in the United States. China’s expanding influence in the Asia-Pacific region, its territorial claims in the South and East China Seas, the construction of artificial islands, the Belt and Road Initiative, the vision of a Common Destiny for Mankind, and its First Island Chain strategy have alarmed the US Additionally, China’s establishment of non-Western institutions such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has further exacerbated US concerns.

In response, the US has launched several initiatives to counterbalance China, including the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), AUKUS, the I2U2 Group, and the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative. Some analysts argue that Taiwan could become a flashpoint between China and the US However, China is unlikely to engage in a military conflict with the US, as any misadventure would undermine its growing influence in East and Southeast Asia. Instead, China’s consistent policies focus on avoiding direct confrontation while expanding its technological and economic influence. Although China has not yet surpassed the US economically, its relentless advancement suggests it may do so in the future. Notably, Chinese technological startups like DeepSeek exemplify the country’s potential to outpace the US in innovation at a lower cost.

India also plays a crucial role in the shifting political landscape. It has skillfully balanced its relations with both China and the US While acting as a linchpin in Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, India continues its trade activities with China and remains a member of non-Western institutions like BRICS and the SCO. In a recent meeting with Donald Trump, India secured F-35 fighter jets, a trade deal, and economic concessions. This suggests that a Trump administration would seek to capitalise on India’s strategic position while exploiting its vast market opportunities. However, India is unlikely to fully align with US interests at the expense of its ties with China and Russia. Given its strategic autonomy and significant economic leverage, India will likely continue its balancing act rather than adopting a bandwagoning approach.

Russia, too, envisions a global order that runs counter to US hegemony. It actively seeks to challenge US dominance in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its alignment with China, and its growing ties with Iran have all unsettled Washington. Russia and Iran previously supported Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war against US-backed opposition forces. However, Assad’s recent fall at the hands of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham has dealt a blow to Russian interests. Moscow has granted Assad asylum, a move that has alienated many Syrians, including the new interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, whom Russia has approached in an attempt to thaw relations. Russia is determined to retain its naval base in Tartus and its airbase in Khmeimim—strategic assets essential for its influence in the Mediterranean and Africa.

Trump’s approach to Russia has been less confrontational. He has shown interest in resolving the Ukraine conflict and was even willing to strike a deal with Vladimir Putin. However, his administration faced intense backlash for sidelining European interests in its proposals. Ultimately, Ukraine was included in negotiations, but Europe was left out. Recently, the US and Russia have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia over the Ukraine war, though a resolution acceptable to all parties remains unlikely.

European nations, meanwhile, are striving for greater autonomy in security and defence. Challenges such as climate change, the economic fallout of COVID-19, and the ramifications of the Ukraine war—including supply chain disruptions and energy shortages—have pushed European leaders to reconsider their policy options. Trump’s often-hostile approach toward traditional allies, including Canada and Denmark, has further expedited Europe’s quest for independence. His vision of acquiring Greenland, retaking the Panama Canal, and making Canada the 51st state has alarmed NATO allies. Stephen M. Walt’s Balance of Threat Theory suggests that the US’s bellicosity could unite other countries in opposition. Trump’s tariff wars, which have primarily targeted the European Union, China, Canada, and Mexico, have also fostered European solidarity against Washington’s trade policies. Consequently, a Trump administration would likely accelerate Europe’s drive for economic diversification, stronger ties with China, and energy self-sufficiency.

In the Middle East, US policies—particularly its unwavering support for Israel and regime change operations—have driven regional actors closer to China. China’s diplomatic outreach to Iran and its strategic alignment with Russia in the Middle East pose significant challenges to US influence. The growing China-Russia-Iran axis and their efforts to bypass dollar supremacy in trade undermine Washington’s global standing. Meanwhile, Trump’s approach to the Middle East, particularly his plan for Gaza, has been widely condemned. Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League have all rejected Trump’s proposed solution, which many see as an endorsement of ethnic cleansing. Saudi Arabia, in particular, has led efforts to formulate an alternative to Trump’s plan. If implemented, his strategy would likely escalate the Palestinian conflict into an unending war, as people will not simply abandon their land, even if reduced to rubble.

Trump’s tariff policies and withdrawal from key international organisations have also been met with widespread criticism. Some argue that his tariffs are intended to revitalise US manufacturing, but the Australian Institute for International Affairs suggests that they will disrupt the global economic order and diminish US soft power. Moreover, Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Human Rights Council, under the pretext of mismanagement and politicisation, has drawn international backlash. His administration has also halted all funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), depriving more than 120 countries of crucial aid for health, education, and epidemic control. Additionally, Trump’s decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement threatens global efforts to combat climate change.

The world is now undeniably multipolar, with the US holding significant influence but far less than it did during the Cold War. While the US-led unipolar order has faded, many of its institutions and norms persist. Historically, Washington has frequently overstepped international norms, yet these institutions have continued to function despite such challenges. However, under a Trump administration, the post-Cold War order’s institutions and values could erode substantially. His disregard for international commitments, unpredictability, and hostility may deepen the trust deficit between the US and its traditional allies. Rather than resolving conflicts, a Trump presidency could ignite new ones.

China’s rise, Europe’s search for autonomy, India’s balancing strategy, Russia’s resurgence, and shifting Middle Eastern priorities all indicate that the world is moving away from US hegemony. A second Trump administration would likely accelerate this transition, solidifying the multipolar order and hastening the US’s relative decline.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara

The writer is an independent researcher and freelance contributor.