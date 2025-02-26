Various food points penalised over hygiene violations in Multan

MULTAN - In a bid to ensure public health and maintain food quality standards during wedding events, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out extensive inspections in various locations in Multan and Khanewal. Acting on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, PFA’s food safety teams inspected marriage halls, catering centres, restaurants, and multiple food points, imposing heavy fines for violations of the Punjab Pure Food Rules.

The inspections in Multan targeted prominent areas, including Chungi No 5 Ghous Azam Road, Nawabpur Road, Chungi No 7, and Hassan Parwana road Dera Adda. Four wedding halls were fined a total of Rs95,000 for the following violations, including use of Ajinomoto (commonly known as China salt) and unbranded spices in food preparation, poor hygiene conditions in food processing areas.

Additionally, a restaurant at Chungi No 21, Old Shujaabad Road and a food production unit in Basti Muhammad Musa Pak were fined Rs60,000 due to unsatisfactory sanitation practices. In Khanewal, a wedding hall at Lahore Morr was fined Rs20,000 for using unbranded spices in food preparation.

Furthermore, three grocery stores located in Chak Ali Sherwan, Chak 140/TN-R, and Chak 114/TN-R in Jahanian were penalised Rs28,000 for selling 50 litres of expired cold drinks offering 15 kilogrammes of expired and prohibited food items for sale.

DG Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that the PFA remained committed to ensuring the provision of safe and high-quality food, especially during public gatherings such as weddings. “No compromise will be made on food standards. Strict legal action will continue against violators to protect public health,” he stated.