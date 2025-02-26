Vehari DC inaugurates Ramazan Bazaar

VEHARI - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the establishment of a Ramazan relief market in Vehari district. Vehari DC Imrana Touqeer inaugurated the Ramazan market. The DC inspected the stalls and checked the prices and quality of food items, directing the authorities to maintain cleanliness and provide all necessary facilities. Imrana Touqeer told the media that sugar is being provided at Rs130 per kilogramme, and chicken at Rs20-22 per kilogramme at discounted rates. Other essential food items, vegetables, and fruits will also be available at lower prices. The Ramazan relief market has 69 stalls offering affordable prices. The market’s establishment will provide relief to the public.Municipal Committee staff will assist senior citizens in carrying their shopping. The market has a complaint counter, medical camp, seating arrangements for shoppers, police security, rescue services, and free parking. A separate prayer area for women has been arranged at the mosque. Essential items like potatoes, onions, tomatoes, ginger, squash, lemons, bananas, apples, dates, apricots, watermelon, flour, sugar, chicken, eggs, chickpeas, and gram flour will be available at discounted prices. Prominent officials present at the inauguration included ADC Revenue and General Syed Usman Munir Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal, Assistant Commissioner Mailsi Khalil Ahmed, CO MC Rao Naeem Khalid, Deputy Director Information and Public Relations Mian Naeem Asim, DO Industries Abida Hanif Wattoo, MO Planning Fouzia Aslam, President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Irshad Hussain Bhatti, General Secretary Rao Khalil, Trader Leader Aslam Madani, District President PML-N Women Wing Noshin Malik, and other officers.