WDCs at universities to help women in career building: Commissioner

MULTAN  -  Vice Chancellors of different universities and officials assembled at a meeting chaired by Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan here Tuesday to discuss establishment of Women Development Centres (WDCs) at all the universities to assist women in finding relevant jobs, getting scholarships and other initiatives for their career building.

The WDCs would help women in finding suitable jobs, their exposure trips, join ambassador programmes and get scholarships in line with Punjab government’s plans to promote women independence and their empowerment, the commissioner said while addressing the meeting.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was taking practical steps for development of women, he said, adding that country can hardly progress without bringing women to the mainstream of national development process.

 The commissioner said that varsities would sign MoUs for establishment of the WDCs.

Additional Secretary Women Development Faiza Ehsan informed the meeting that MoUs had already been signed with Bahauddin Zakariya University and Women University Multan. She said that training sessions to be organised by the WDCs would not only benefit women but also male students of the universities concerned.

Vice Chancellors and representatives of different universities, Additional Commissioner Coordination Kareem Bakhsh, and other officials were also present.

