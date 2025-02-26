Wherever Army is deployed, military courts will be involved: SC judge

Justice Mandokhail asks Imran’s lawyer if a piece of paper isn’t allowed in jail, where do the letters come from PTI founder’s lawyer concludes arguments on trial of civilians by military courts.

ISLAMABAD - The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday noted that as no provision was in the law therefore the Supreme Court had given direction regarding extension of Army Chief.

A seven-member SC Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on trial of civilians by military courts.

During the hearing, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that the former army chief’s extension had no legal backing at the time and was only formalised after parliamentary legislation, following the Supreme Court’s directives.

Advocate Uzair Bhandari, representing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, argued that military courts lack trained judges and fail to ensure fair trials. He noted that under military court proceedings, even the right to appeal is restricted to a mercy plea before the army chief.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi challenged this view, pointing to video evidence of attacks on military installa-tions, stating that security in such areas was under army control.

He suggested that military involvement justified trials under the army’s legal framework. “Wherever the military is involved, military courts would be involved,” he added.

Justice Musarrat Hilali, addressing Bhandari, commented, “You argue one thing, but your client says some-thing else.” She referenced Khan’s past statements about negotiating only with those holding power.

Bhandari declined to comment on his client’s remarks, maintaining his focus on the case’s legal aspects. During arguments, references were made to India’s military trial system. Justice Aminuddin Khan noted that Indian law allows appeals to independent tribunals, questioning whether such rights were legislated by Parliament or mandated by the courts.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar pointed to the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national tried under Pakistan’s military justice system. He reminded the court that Pakistan granted Jadhav appeal rights only after the International Court of Justice’s ruling and subsequent legislation.

Bhandari concluded his arguments, asserting that fundamental rights must be upheld in all legal proceed-ings.

Earlier, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi said that in the cases of Mehram Ali and Rawalpindi District Bar Association (RDBA) there was an element of terrorism, while the Sheikh Liaquat Hussain case related to some specific incidents in Karachi. However, in the instant matter the military installations were attacked in GHQ Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sargodha and Kamra.

He questioned when an army colonel is responsible for the security of the places and the officers, then whether a police officer can investigate him that why the security was breached, adding that here comes military for trial of those involved in attacking the installations. He said that some protesters entered mili-tary places, and ransacked properties, the media had shown everything on TV channels, and the whole world had seen it.

Uzair then put a question that why only 103 persons involved in May 9 riots were tried by the military courts. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned how it is possible that for the same offences some ac-cused were tried by the military courts, while others in the Anti-Terrorism Courts. Justice Amin remarked that there could be a possibility that some persons who were charged were not present at those locations.

Uzair contended that 21st Amendment was promulgated to provide protection to the military courts, adding that besides constitutional amendment then it was said that there existed exceptional situation.

Justice Mandokhail asked him, “Are you suggesting that the legislature is competent to amend the laws, but that has to be done within the constitutional parameters.”

Justice Rizvi questioned that if someone attacks your workplace or house then should it not be defended? Uzair said: “My basic question is why the protesters were not stopped when they were entering into military premises.” Justice Rizvi said for maintaining internal discipline the Army is required to make every effort, but in case of external aggression, it should do nothing.

Justice Amin questioned that who asked the Army to conduct trials, adding that every time when such a situation emerged the legislature either through law, amendment or ordinance confer power to the Army. Uzair responded that why we all think that the Army has a solution for every illness, adding that instead of finding the actual cause of disease, treating something else. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Wednesday (today).

APP adds: Aziz Bhandari Advocate argued that fair trial is a big thing, not even a piece of paper is allowed to be taken away in a jail trial. Justice Amin remarked that if a piece of paper is not allowed to be taken away, then where do the letters come from? Justice Mandokhail asked the lawyer to give arguments only related to the human rights.