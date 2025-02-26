Will Opp alliance disrupt govt?

ISLAMABAD - The coalition government, facing stiff resistance in and outside the parliament, has com-pleted its first year but a real test of its performance and governance will start after Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI], ending its previous solo-flight strategy, has successfully formed a grand opposition alliance to emerge as an alternative force against the coalition government. This alli-ance is shaping the future course of action and setting the agenda for the upcoming anti-government campaign.

The former rival parties’ members Maulan Fazlur Rahman, Mehmood Achakzai, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, GDA’s senior members and other senior leaders from Balochistan and interior Sindh and others are seemingly on the same page to start an anti-government movement. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has also kept the same motives in its mind but is going to adopt a lone venture against the government after the month of Ramadan.

The government, on the other hand, shows a calm demeanour in its statements but it has also planned a public meeting in Punjab after one month highlighting its popular measure as its perfor-mance. Whereas, the fast-increasing inflation, prices of petroleum products and electricity would hardly be defended in the public meetings.

Political gurus viewed that the idea of sharing the performance in the public meetings would not prove much helpful as it could backfire. This will be the first government of its kind to share its performance in the public meetings as the proper forum for these gestures is parliament.

As the first year of the 16th National Assembly draws to a close on February 28, 2025, the federal gov-ernment members are showing their performance in terms of their presence and performance in the legislature. Whereas, the inflation-affected masses are no more interested to hear any good news on economic fronts.

The coalition government, for the last three consecutive sessions of the national assembly, has been facing stiff resistance by main opposition parties. The government has to face protests, walkouts, dis-ruptions in the proceedings in the parliament almost in every sitting of the parliament.

The main opposition party [PTI] for the last two sessions had not wasted a single opportunity to dis-rupt the proceedings by pointing out lack of quorum in the house.

Though Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan [TTAP] has not been enjoying numerical strength to move a no-confidence motion but to create an impact of alternative force by its anti-government stance in the public. The TTAP, as per its strategy, will finalize its course of action before Ramadan. The political par-leys of opposition factions will gain momentum in Iftar-cum-political sittings.

Political and constitutional experts viewed that the opposition grand alliance can only create a difficult situation for the government as its main opposition faction [PTI] has already distanced itself from the dialogue. There will definitely be a bumpy road ahead, but the political panorama will not see any big change except protests and anti-government rallies.

The PTI for last three sessions in the parliament created rumpus but it could not block any legislation due to sufficient numerical strength of the treasury benches.