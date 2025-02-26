The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC 2025). Recognising the global potential and role of the cooperative movement, the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World” has been associated with IYC 2025.

The cooperative movement in the Subcontinent began in 1904 when the Viceroy of India imported the concept from the United Kingdom and established the Department of Cooperative Societies. It played a significant role in improving the living standards of its members. After the partition of India, the Cooperative Department was also introduced in Pakistan with the same structure. From Pakistan’s inception in 1947, the department played a crucial role in the resettlement of immigrants to the newly formed state. A vast 142,928 acres of state land was managed and distributed to farmers through the cooperative movement in Punjab. Nearly 132 societies were registered, leading to the formation of 132 villages (Chaks) across eight districts of Punjab. The movement expanded with modifications, and various types of societies were registered. Currently, there are 32,792 cooperative societies in Punjab, associating 1.71 million members with a working capital of Rs. 29,138.488 million. Over the years, the Cooperative Department has supported millions of people, including farmers, industrialists, and professionals. However, despite its immense potential, the cooperative movement has struggled to keep pace with changing economic dynamics, rendering it increasingly dormant and less active.

Agriculture, the largest contributor to Pakistan’s economy, involves 8.2 million farm families and feeds nearly the entire country (IFAD, 2021). The sector contributes approximately 24 per cent to Pakistan’s GDP while providing 37.4 per cent of total employment (Economic Survey of Pakistan, 2023-24). However, unplanned urbanisation and the unchecked growth of housing projects are rapidly reducing arable land and creating serious municipal challenges. The increasing migration to urban areas is straining both rural economies and urban infrastructure. A major reason behind this migration is the prevalence of small landholdings. The average farmland holding in Pakistan is just 6.4 acres. According to the FAO, Pakistan has a population growth rate of 2.45 per cent, while the rate of arable land reduction stands at 1.36 per cent, meaning per capita availability of farmland is declining rapidly. This growing pressure to increase agricultural productivity on diminishing land, coupled with climate change and a rising population, has driven many farmers to abandon agriculture in favour of urban jobs. It is imperative to reverse this trend to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural sector—the backbone of the economy—while also alleviating pressure on urban centres.

The cooperative movement offers a time-tested model for poverty alleviation and sustainable rural economic development. Small agricultural cooperative societies enable farmers with limited landholdings to collectively acquire mechanised equipment that would otherwise be unaffordable. The Cooperatives Department of Punjab once played a central role in supporting farmers by providing interest-free financial assistance through the Cooperative Bank, as well as quality seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and herbicides. It also facilitated agricultural workshops, equipment maintenance, farming supervision, crop harvesting, storage, and mechanised marketing of agricultural produce.

However, the cooperative movement in Pakistan has diminished over the years due to several factors, leading to the decline of this socially inclusive model. The imposition of a 23 per cent interest rate on loans, a ban on registering new cooperative societies, rigid bylaws that prevent societies from adapting to new technologies and business practices, and human resource challenges within the Cooperatives Department have all contributed to its stagnation. Yet, the very solutions to these issues lie in addressing these structural deficiencies.

The motto “One for all, and all for one” is not just a slogan but a socioeconomic model in itself. Recognising the significance of self-help and mutual aid, the United Nations has acknowledged the cooperative movement as an essential component of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With the declaration of 2025 as the second International Year of Cooperatives, the world is embracing cooperatives as a viable economic model for poverty alleviation, social cohesion, and cultural resilience. Pakistan must demonstrate that it, too, is part of this global movement.

Dr. Muhammad Irfan

The writer is the District Officer of Cooperatives, Faisalabad. He can be reached at irfyrao@yahoo.com