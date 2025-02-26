Zadran's magnificent 177 powers Afghanistan to commanding 325 against England

delivered a breathtaking 177-run masterclass to propel Afghanistan to a formidable 325-7 against England in the 8th match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan endured early setbacks as Jofra Archer struck twice in quick succession, removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6) and Sediqullah Atal (4) within the first five overs. When Rahmat Shah (4) fell cheaply to Archer, Afghanistan was struggling at 37-3 in the ninth over.

However, Zadran led a remarkable fightback, forging a 103-run stand with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (40 off 67). The opener anchored the innings with a composed yet attacking display, finding boundaries with elegance. His innings, spanning 146 balls, was laced with 12 fours and six sixes, dismantling England’s bowling attack.

Following Shahidi’s departure at 140-4 in the 30th over, Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31, 1 four, 3 sixes) and Mohammad Nabi (40 off 24, 2 fours, 3 sixes) provided vital late contributions, ensuring Afghanistan crossed the 300-run mark.

Zadran’s magnificent innings finally ended in the final over, caught off Liam Livingstone, who also dismissed Nabi to finish with 2-28. Archer remained England’s most successful bowler with 3-64, while Adil Rashid and Jamie Overton claimed one wicket each. With a challenging total of 325, Afghanistan now look to their bowling attack to trouble England in their chase.

Scores in Brief

AFGHANISTAN 325-7 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 177, Azmatullah Omarzai 41, Mohammad Nabi 40, Hashmatullah Shahidi 40; Jofra Archer 3-64, Liam Livingstone 2-28) vs ENGLAND.