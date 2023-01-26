Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliament House will resume its formal functions from today (Thursday) after a break of three days due to short-circuiting in its building.

After hard work and continuous efforts, concerned authorities have been able to fix the fault that resulted in a minor short-circuit in the parliament building a couple of days ago, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. On last Sunday, all offices in the Parliament House had been closed for three days due to some electric fault. Following this, the Senate Chairman had to put off the house sitting scheduled for Monday till January 26.

According to a revised notification, the Senate will meet today at 11 am in the morning. Similarly, the National Assembly will meet on January 31 at 5 pm.

The official statement said that Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf monitored the overall operations and gave directions to take all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident in future.

During the three-day break, a complete mechanical audit was carried out to fix various electrical faults that pertained to sensitive electronic gadgets and overall wiring, it added.

Chairman Senate and Speaker NA were of the view that human safety is crucial and every effort must be made to overcome loopholes in the system, according to the statement.