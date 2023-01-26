Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 38 suspected smugglers including a woman on charges of drug trafficking and seized huge quantity of narcotics from their possession, informed ANF HQ on Wednesday.

ANF also impounded 12 vehicles being used by the drug peddlers for transporting the narcotics from one place to another, he said. The value of seized drugs is 49.781 million US dollars.

According to him, ANF seized 2877.359 kg drugs and arrested 38 suspected smugglers including a lady smuggler and an Afghan national while conducting 40 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 14.009 kg Heroin, 2302.150 kg Hashish, 535.400 kg Opium, 10.39 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 10 kg Amphetamine, 0.880 kg Ketamine, 2220 Ecstasy Tabs (1.39 kg) and 17700 Aximax Tabs (3.140 kg).

ANF Balochistan recovered 2131.3 kg drugs in 7 operations while arrested 2 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impound a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1781.3 kg Hashish and 350 kg Opium.ANF Punjab recovered 166.354 kg Drugs in 7 operations while arrested 7 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 7 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.874 kg Heroin, 112.800 kg Hashish, 49.8 kg Opium and 0.880 kg Ketamine.

ANF KPK recovered 211.648 kg Drugs in 12 operations while arrested 12 persons including an Afghan National involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 4 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 10 kg Heroin, 15.600 kg Opium, 161.268 Kg Hashish, 10.39 kg Methamphetamine, 10 kg Amphetamine, 2000 Ecstasy Tabs (1.250 kg) and 17700 Aximax Tabs (3.140 kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 182.8 kg Hashish in 3 operations, arrested 3 persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. ANF North recovered 185.257 kg drugs in 11 operations, arrested 14 persons including a lady involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 120 kg Opium, 1.135 kg Heroin, 63.982 kg Hashish and 220 Ecstasy Tabs (0.14 kg).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.