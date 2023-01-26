Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested nine anti-social elements including a drug peddler. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, Police Checkpost Burhan arrested eight gamblers from Dhok Mehdi and recovered Rs 73270 bet money from their possession. The gamblers arrested include Arif Ali, Akhtar Ali, Arshad Khan, Khan Nawaz, Bilal Ahmad, Zaheer Ali, Zareen Khan and Saleh Muhammad. In another attempt, Injra police arrested a drug peddler Naeem Khan r/o Dhok Shadi Chhab and recovered 1.2 kg hashish from his possession.