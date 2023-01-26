Share:

Pakistan’s economic crises are getting more complex day by day. The gap between Pakistan’s imports and exports is the major factor in the economic disaster. Out of the total import bill of approx. 80 billion USD, Pakistan’s exports are merely 25 billion USD. The unfavored agreement with IMF on very tough conditions has made the situation worse. Pakistan is standing at the edge of the default line.

At this crucial point in Pakistan’s history, some of the austerity measures may play a vital role in bringing back the economy on track. As a nation, it is the moral duty of all Pakistani including overseas to contribute to saving Pakistan from any untoward situation. Some of the suggested small steps are given below:

Petrol which is a major burden on the imports bill may be reduced by making our traffic in discipline and keeping the roads free of encroachments as we witness mismanagement of traffic and congested roads which cost at least 15% extra fuel consumption on daily basis. In addition, the use of Metro buses and pooling vans may bring fuel consumption further down. Less consumption of imported food items i.e., tea, minerals, oils, confectioneries, and dairy may contribute significantly to reducing the deficit.

Maximum utilization of sunlight and solar system may save the heavy import bills for energy production. Introducing a maximum salary slab, especially for government employees (likewise minimum wage/slab) may reduce the expenditure. Reducing the retirement age to 55 (from 60 years) may not only reduce the expenditure but also contributes to providing more jobs to young educated and skilled workers.

Keeping the cities, and towns neat & clean and free of pollution may provide a healthy environment bringing medical expenditure at a lower level. Improve fertilization and dairy farming at the grass root and home level for daily use. Supporting indigenization as it significantly eases the buying burden. Contribution by overseas Pakistan by using Pakistan’s official channel to send their remittances, traveling through national flag carriers, and promoting Pakistan-made products.

TOOBA TAQDEES,

Karachi.