PESHAWAR - Due to delay in release of funds under various federal transfers by the federal government and non-payment of net hydel profits, the provincial government is facing financial constraints. Currently, the federal government owes billions of rupees to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which has resulted in an adverse impact on the ongoing development and welfare activities in the province, especially in merged areas.

These views were expressed in a meeting held here on Wednesday with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair. The meeting discussed and reviewed various matters related to current economic condition and financial situation with special focus on the budgeted transfers withheld by the federal government.

KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Ikramullah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and higher authorities of finance and planning & development departments attended the meeting.

Briefing about the financial constraints due to non-transfer of the budgeted shares by the federation and other related matters, it was informed that the federal government has allocated a grant of only Rs60 billion for newly-merged districts for the fiscal year in 2022-23 against a minimum current budget requirement of Rs89.5 billion for salary and non-salary expenditures. Similarly, Rs50 billion have been allocated for development projects in the merged districts, out of which only Rs5.50 billion have been released during the first six months of the year.

Moreover, the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fixed in the National Finance Commission award is not being given, while Rs61.89 billion are also due with the federal government on account of Net Hydel Profit (NHP).

The meeting was informed that the actual Own Source Revenue of the province has increased more than double in the past three years but it is not enough to meet the requirements and the province mostly depends on the federal transfers.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the financial matters of the province related to federation would be taken up at the federal level adding that the caretaker set up will make every possible effort to get the due rights and share of the province. However, he directed the authorities concerned to implement austerity policy of the government in latter and spirit. The government, he added, cannot afford unnecessary and unjustified use