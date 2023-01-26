Share:

Iran is carrying out executions of those who were at forefront of recent widespread protests in the country. When the Shah of Iran was removed in the result of the bloodless Islamic Revolution led by Khumani in 1979, euphoria was in the air around the world specialty among Shia population.

As majorly of despotic rulers in Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia and Iraq etc, ruled their people like subjects with an Iron hand. The moderates pinned high hopes on Iranian clerics to make Iran a moderate Islamic country and a role model for the rest of the Muslim world. A role model who has space for freedom of speech, assembly, and the right to peaceful protest. However, Iranian rulers allowed female education and employment with some conditions of the veil and separate space. With these steps wider world in general and moderate voices, in particular, harbored optimistic hopes of more relaxation. However, with the passage of time crackdown on peaceful protesters and dissenters killed all these hopes. The most horrific and inhuman act of Iranian Regime was its excessive reliance on executions to suppress dissent.

True, USA and other western powers, from the very beginning of the Revolution made utmost efforts through economic sanction and vile propaganda to choke the Iranian regime economically and discredit the country as an extremist regime.

But the rulers and the people of Iran have withstood against all odds and challenges. However with the passage of time, perhaps clerics have started fearing their own people. It’s historically proven that no ruler can survive without the support of their own people. The same is true with the present Iranian ruling clique who have unleashed barbaric tactics like execution to silence dissent. If the Iranian ruling elite shuns its policy of oppression of its own people, their days seemed surely numbered.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.