LAKKI MARWAT - Additional Medical director of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Bannu and Gynaecology Department head of Women and Children Hospital Dr Zakya Khan has been promoted to the post of Professor in Grade BPS-20.

After qualifying FCPS in 2012, Dr Zakya was appointed as Gynaecologist in the Women and Children Hospital and she was promoted as Assistant Professor in 2014.

The operation Zarb-e-Azb caused mass exodus from the tribal region, increasing patients’ influx at the Women and Children Hospital in Bannu. To cope with the patients’ load effectively, Dr Zakya was assigned the responsibility to head the Gynaecology Department at the Women and Children Hospital in Bannu.