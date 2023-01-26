Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) and the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Ahmed Chaudhary. In this regard, Abid S. Zuberi President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir Secretary and the members of Executive Committee of SCBAP have strongly condemned the unlawful arrest of Fawad Ahmed Chaudhary and demanded his immediate release. The SCBAP stated in a statement that besides the fact that he is a former federal minister, he is also an Advocate Supreme Court and Member of this Bar Association.

“Hence, this Association views his arrest with grave concern, particularly the way he was maltreated and handcuffed, is extremely humiliating for legal fraternity and highly condemnable,” added the association. They further said that the arrest of Fawad, merely on flimsy grounds and without any legal justification and commission of offense is utterly unjustifiable and highly condemnable act. They termed the arrest a classic example of abuse of power and political victimisation.

They also highlighted the importance of Article 19 of the Constitution which provides equal opportunity to every citizen for freedom of speech. In the end they said that if any crime has been committed by anyone, same must be dealt strictly in accordance of law. Similarly, Joint Secretary IHCBA Sohail Khurshid Gujjar said in his statement that IHCBA believes in freedom of expression and deems it as basic right of every Pakistani.

He said that they believe that basic rights of any citizen should not be violated. He added that the IHCBA condemned the arrest of Fawad who is senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and demanded from the concerned authorities to adopt legal procedure in this connection.