QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that discriminatory attitude towards the province in provision of gas is not tolerable.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he was of the view that the people of Balochistan have deep concerns over attitude of gas companies.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that Balochistan was meeting to fulfill the gas requirements of the country since long. But people of the province remain deprived of gas in intense cold weather, he added.

He said that low gas pressure was threat to lives of people and 10 people have lost their lives in the last few days.

The Chief Minister urged Prime Minister and federal minister for energy to take irresponsible and discriminatory attitude of the gas company.

BIZENJO EXPRESSES CONCERNS ON DEATHS DUE TO GAS LEAKAGES’ INCIDENTS

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the deaths due to increasing gas leakages’ blast incidents in Quetta city.

He also urged the federal government take notice of the “irresponsible behavior” of the gas company and asked to improve the gas pressures to control such incidents in the area. The CM said due to the decrease in gas pressure, the lives of citizens were at risk in the city. “In the last few days, more than ten people have lost their lives in gas incident. Gas is not available to the citizens in severe cold weather,” he regretted. He said that Balochistan had been fulfilling the country’s gas needs for a long time.

The chief minister urged for immediate intervention from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Federal Minister of Energy Khurram Dastgir to take action against gas authorities so that gas incidents don’t occur in the future.