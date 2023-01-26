Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A retailer was taken down for deducting undue charges from financial aid offered to women registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). According to Assistant Director BISP, the accused identified as Arshad used to cut small income from fixed aid worth Rs7,000 being provided to deserving women. On a tip-off, the official held a surprise visit at the retail shop located in Jhang Mor Muzaffargarh. It was discovered that the retailer was taking out money in the name of official charges from income given to deserving ladies. As a result, the accused was arrested by the police. The official device used to provide assistance money to the poor was also taken back by the authority on the spot.

HUGE OIL QUANTITY WASTES AS OIL TANKER TURNS TURTLE

A huge amount of crude oil spilled on the road when an oil tanker stuffed with over 50,000 litres of oil turned into a turtle on Wednesday morning. Official from Rescue Control Room said the oil tanker overturned while climbing on Shah Jamal road near Al-Rehman petrol pump. Rescuers dispatched the fire vehicle as the diesel started to quickly gush out of the tank. However, it didn’t cause any serious hazard which could trigger damage to anything. The entire area was cordoned off with help of police, also an alert issued to nearby residents located at the particular radius to adopt pre-cautionary measures. Traffic was given alternate passage before the leakage was stopped through technical means by the experts. Most of the oil was absorbed into soil around sides of the road. Rescue staff conducted AFF showering with throwing soil on the spilled oil.