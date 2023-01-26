Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an extra burden on the national exchequer, the top electoral body has sought Rs14 billion additional grant from PDM government struggling to cope with the economic crunch. The extra amount in billions is believed to be demanded due to recent political adventures in shape of dissolving two assemblies [Punjab and KP] and de-notifying 123 MNAs. The top electoral body has sought Rs14 billion additional grants from government for meeting the general polls expenses in the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought Rs14 billion additional grant for meeting the general elections expenses. In a written correspondence with the Ministry of Finance, the electoral watchdog states that an extra amount will be needed for the general election in addition to by-elections on the vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA), Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP has pleaded that the cost of the general election has been increased from Rs47 billion to Rs61 billion, while an amount of Rs25bn out of Rs47bn is required on an immediate basis. The electoral watchdog has already received Rs5bn and is seeking Rs20bn forthwith.