Share:

LAHORE, - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given a deadline to complete the Samanabad Mor underpass project by April 15 and asked the LDA and line departments to devise a plan to work round the clock to complete it before schedule. All the necessary resources should be used for the speedy completion of the Samanabad Mor underpass, he added. By increasing the number of machinery and laborers, the completion of the project should be ensured ahead of time and the speed of work on the project should be accelerated, he further said.

Implementation of an effective traffic management plan should also be ensured to keep the traffic flowing during the work on the project. Mohsin Naqvi noted that the early completion of the project would facilitate the daily movement of the citizens. The Samanabad underpass will facilitate the daily movement of people from adjoining areas including Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tauheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Chowk Yateem Khana and other localities. The 400-meter-long Samanabad underpass will be completed at 2.3 billion rupees. It may be added that the earlier deadline for completing this project was Sept 30.

COMPLETE BAN IMPOSED ON TRANSFER, POSTING

The newly established caretaker government of Punjab has imposed a complete ban on transfer and posting by directing all the administrative secretaries of Punjab through a notification here on Wednesday. According to the official notification, it is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to state that vide Notification No.F.2(1V2023-Cord., dated 22.01 .2023, Election Commission Of Pakistan has imposed complete ban on transfer / posting of public official within and to / from Punjab Province.

It has been further directed that Competent Authority has been pleased to desire that Administrative Departments shall not communicate with Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard, and in case of extreme exigency transfer / posting cases of public officials under your administrative control shall be routed through Services Wing of S&GAD for seeking concurrence of Election Commission of pakistan.