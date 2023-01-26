Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given a deadline to complete the Samanabad Mor underpass project by April 15 and asked the LDA and line departments to devise a plan to work round the clock to complete it before schedule.

All the necessary resources should be used for the speedy completion of the Samanabad Mor underpass, he added. By increasing the number of machinery and laborers, the completion of the project should be ensured ahead of time and the speed of work on the project should be accelerated, he further said.

Implementation of an effective traffic management plan should also be ensured to keep the traffic flowing during the work on the project. Mohsin Naqvi noted that the early completion of the project would facilitate the daily movement of the citizens.

The Samanabad underpass will facilitate the daily movement of people from adjoining areas including Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tauheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Chowk Yateem Khana and other localities. The 400-meter-long Samanabad underpass will be completed at 2.3 billion rupees.