Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) central leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday lambasted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for speaking against the judiciary, saying the PML-N leaders should be ashamed of themselves for making statements against the judiciary.

Former Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Parvez Elahi while addressing the media in Lahore said “They all respect and are well-wishers of the Judiciary, as they are the justice providers for the state which kept it going. The Election Commission (EC) should think about the nation for once and take decisions accordingly.”

Expressing his gratitude to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Mr Elahi said “After Allah Almighty, Imran Khan gave me an opportunity to assume the CM office. We will support Imran Khan, he is still one of the most popular leaders in Pakistan.” He added, “I told Mr Khan that the Assemblies could be dissolved whenever he wanted but people misguided him.”

The Former CM said that if he got to spend one more year in the government, the PML-N would have been “done and dusted.” Furthermore, he said, “The PML-N wanted the assemblies to complete their tenure as I provided Lahore with Rs21bn projects.”