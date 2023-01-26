Share:

BAHAWALPUR - With the support of the District Health Authority Bahawalpur, an EPI services camp was set up in the Chanan Peer area of Cholistan. Children were also vaccinated against various diseases in the camp. Director of Health Services Dr Tanveer Shah, CEO of Health Dr Anjum Iqbal, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr Khalid Mehmood Arain, Divisional Officer World Health Organisation Dr Mufikar, and Deputy District Health Officer Yazman were also present on this occasion.