Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday appealed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum to take notice of what is happening in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Army Chief, DG ISI, and Chief Justice of Pakistan should take notice of his arrest, and request that they take notice of what is happening in the country, speaking against abuse is not rebellion.

He said that the voices are being silenced here, adding that our serious objections to the Election Commission of Pakistan should be heard.

It should be remembered that a case had been registered against the former federal minister in Islamabad s Kohsar police station, which had been filed on the request of the Secretary Election Commission.

The PTI had made a threatening statement against the Election Commission.