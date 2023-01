Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has said that Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) leaders will have to face legal consequences of hurling threats at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and its members. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Fawad Chaudhry should have used a decent language instead of a derogatory and threatening tone.