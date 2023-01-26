Share:

RAWALPINDI - In a shocking street crime incident, a young girl having gun in her hand stormed into a grocery store in Wah Cantt and snatched cash, mobile phone, biscuits and milk from the shopkeeper, informed sources on Wednesday.

After committing the act, the lady dacoit managed to escape with her male accomplice on a motorcycle, they said.

Police have launched a manhunt. Earlier, a case was registered against the dacoit and her accomplice with Police Station (PS) Saddar Wah Cantt under section 392 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

However no arrest or recovery was made so far.

According to sources, Muhammad Aslam told officials of PS Saddar Wah Cantt that he is running a grocery store in Wah Model Town to earn livelihood for his family. He added his son waqas was sitting in the shop when a girl walked inside at 6:30pm to shop grocery items. Suddenly, she took out her pistol and pointed it on neck of his son.

“The girl shouted at my son to give up cash, mobile phone, biscuits and milk packs and when my son attempted to put up resistance, the boy also stormed into shop while holding pistol in his hand,” the applicant said adding that the duo managed to escape on a motorbike after committing crime.

Muhammad Aslam asked police to register case against the dacoits and to arrest them. Police filed case and began investigation. A police spokesman told The Nation that the investigators of PS Saddar Wah Cantt have registered case against the dacoit and her male accomplice. He said that police have traced the robbers through CCTV footage and will arrest them soon.