LAHORE - An FIR has been registered against Wajahat Hussain and Musa Elahi who are close relatives to ex-Chief Minister Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap members of National and Provincial Assemblies, here on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on the basis of an audio clip (which was shared on Twitter) of an alleged conversation between Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s close relatives Chaudhry Wajahat Elahi and Musa Elahi, in which the both were heard planning to kidnap some MNAs and MPAs The FIR was booked under sections of terrorism and telegraph act in the Ghalib Market police station in Lahore.

The complainant said that in the purported audio clip which went viral on Twitter, both of the accused could be heard planning to kidnap a female MNA.

The registered FIR also stated that after the alleged audio went viral on social media platforms, a fully armed Musa Elahi went on to harass people in Kotla Arbab Ali Khan. Both Wajahat and Musa orchestrated a plot to kidnap members of the parliament, the FIR concluded.