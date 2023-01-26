Share:

QUETTA - At least nine people died of suffocation caused by gas leakage during the last 24 hours in the provincial capital, officials said Wednesday as various parts of Balochistan province experience harsh weather conditions in the winter. A gas leakage blast claimed the lives of four children in the Killi Badezai Kharotabad Quetta. Police sources said all the children belonged to one family. Similarly, two women were also injured in the explosion that destroyed the mudwalled house of the hapless family.

Another incident of gas explosion occurred in the house of Sub Inspector of Police Station Shalkot, Shabir Ahmed Gujjar, as a result, he died on the spot.

These fresh accidents were reported just one day after the similar gas leakage incident claimed four lives including the father and three sons in the Jan Muhammad road area of Quetta.