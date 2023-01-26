Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - A large number of people suffering from eye diseases availed free treatment facility at District Headquarters Hospital where an eye camp was organised by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday.

The company organised three-day free eye and surgical camp with support of district administration under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund. An official of the administration said that Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar had asked the OGDCL officials to take steps for provision of free and quality healthcare to the local residents

. “On the first day, a large number of people both from urban and rural areas visited the camp and got them examined by the health experts,” he claimed.

He said that besides free medical examination, other facilities including provision of free medicines and glasses and surgeries would be provided to the people suffering from eye related ailments.