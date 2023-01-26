Share:

LIMA-Peru’s President Dina Boluarte called on Wednesday for a “national truce” to end weeks of nationwide unrest, while a major march in the capital calling for her resignation and fresh elections again resulted in violent clashes with police.

Thousands of Peruvians from Andean regions, many in traditional dress, marched in central Lima chanting “Dina assassin,” blaming her for the deaths of 46 people, mainly demonstrators since protests broke out last month.

The march turned violent on Tuesday evening when protesters, some carrying metal shields, threw stones while police responded with tear gas, according to AFP journalists on the scene.

Multiple people were arrested and several were injured, including two photographers, one with AFP, who were hit by pellets and stones.

Many Peruvians remain angry at the December 7 ouster of then-president Pedro Castillo, who was arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Boluarte, the vice president under Castillo, immediately assumed power.

Protests quickly broke out, largely fueled by anger in poor rural regions in the south where inhabitants -- mainly Indigenous -- felt that Castillo, who has Indigenous roots himself, represented their interests rather than those of the Lima elite.

Demonstrators have kept up weeks of protests and roadblocks and are also demanding the dissolution of Congress and the rewriting of the constitution.

Another day of protests was already planned for Wednesday in numerous cities throughout the country. Earlier in the day, Boluarte called for “a national truce to allow for the establishment of dialogue, to fix the agenda for each region and develop our towns.”

Speaking at a press conference with foreign media, a visibly emotional Boluarte apologised several times for those killed in the protests but ruled out resigning.

“I will go once we have called a general election... I have no intention of remaining in power.”

Under Peru’s current constitution, the president cannot run for immediate reelection.

Boluarte said she was sure Congress would agree in February to advance elections, currently scheduled for April 2024.

Asked about her possible resignation, Boluarte scoffed at the idea that it would “solve the crisis and the violence.”