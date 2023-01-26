Share:

LAHORE - Furniture and related items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in furniture market, in front of Shalimar Gardens, Baghbanpura area, on Wednesday. Police said that on receiving information, 15 vehicles of Rescue-1122 and 50 rescuers reached the spot and started fire extinguishing operation. Nearly 52 temporary shops were destroyed while six houses were damaged in the fire.

The fire-fighters succeeded in controlling the fire after several hours. However, no loss of life was reported. The reason for the fire could not be ascertained immediately, the Rescue-1122 spokesman said.