Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the government would fix the economy to right path while fulfilling its international obligations.

Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. Senior Macroeconomist for the Deptt of Treasury for Pakistan Ms. Eva Ghirmai, Financial attache’ Ms. Larita Bolden, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Robert Kaproth and briefed on the economic outlook of the country. He apprised that present government inherited weak economic legacy and said that despite challenging economic conditions, the government is focusing on fixing things in right direction and introducing reforms in all sectors including energy sector and capital market to achieve economic growth and development. He said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development. Finance minister also apprised them on the economic priorities of the government to fix the economy to right path while fulfilling its international obligations. The finance minister also shared with Robert Kaproth damages caused by the floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of Pakistan. He stressed that the government is handling all challenges with complete commitment. Robert Kaproth on his part underscored good relations between Pakistan and the United States. He further expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic and financial stability.

He further extended his support and cooperation on economic and financial issues. Finance minister extended gratitude to Robert Kaproth for support and cooperation.