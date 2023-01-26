Share:

Former Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah said on Wednesday he foresaw more arrests in the coming days.

Commenting on the country’s political situation, he said it was destined to happen. “I had advised against dissolving Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies but now, we have to fight”, he added. He said it was not the government’s duty to destroy peace in the country.

Earlier, PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry was arrested over "provocative speech" against the Election Commission of Pakistan.