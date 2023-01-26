Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and his supporters were attacking the national institutions. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary threatened Election Commission members and their families. “PTI’s threat to target Election Commission members’ families is terrorism.

It is wrong to express disagreement with someone by threatening them,” Shazia Marri said. She said Imran Khan was targeting institutions under foreign agenda. “Imran should bring his children to Pakistan first, then talk about other people’s children,” she added in a statement.

Shazia Marri said “Imran Khan and his gang” were promoting a culture of intimidation and misogyny. “Imran Khan’s politics is over now he wants to come to power through blackmail. Weakening institutions will make the state and law a joke,” the PPP leader said.