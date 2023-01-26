Share:

Pakistan’s central bank has increased the interest rate to 17 percent, the highest since October 1997. While this was more or less expected, the decision has been met with mixed reactions. On the one hand, while this was necessary to control surging inflation and promote local currency saving, there are concerns about the decision damaging the growth of businesses.

With low foreign exchange reserves, it is estimated that a minimum of $3 to $3.5 million dollars will be needed to strengthen the Pakistani rupee. However, some say that this currency parity is already artificially managed by the government and so must be restricted to market levels. However, according to the Monetary Policy Committee, it was critical to anchor inflation as it remains elevated since controls in November and December. It was also needed as fresh financial inflows have been dry for some time and there has been a continuous decline in forex reserves.

Regarding these reserves, the unofficial cap on the rupee value has also been dropped so that value could match the market. This removal of the price ceiling is expected to reduce the impact of the dollar in the black market and improve its flow in formal channels. This increase in supply is expected to check the dollar rate as it continues to decline.

The basis of our woes at the moment includes the delayed IMF tranche. While some experts stress the move to other creditors and alternatives and criticize Pakistan’s dependence on currency-denominated loans, others recognize it as the only way forward. Whatever the case may be, inflation is bound to stick and the Government seems mandated to enact tough decisions to achieve some economic stability. It appears that the IMF conditionalities were being avoided in the wake of the election year but seem impossible to go without. Whatever happens, hikes in essential items are expected and these will remain high for some time. Already, the policy rate has increased and if inflation does not fall, further hikes will be unavoidable.