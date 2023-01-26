Share:

QUETTA - Iran’s Consul General Hassan Darvishvand on Wednesday said that Iran was ready to supply gas to Pakistan to deal with the energy crisis. While talking to local journalists here Wednesday the Consul General expressed his grief over the martyrdom of Pakistani security forces in Panjgur and condoled the families of the martyrs saying that some mischievous elements wanted to alienate us by creating misunderstandings between the two brotherly countries.

The security authorities of both countries should come together to suppress the evil elements, he noted. He said that we wished that the Zahedan Express train from Quetta to Zahedan could be further improved and with the support of the Chamber of Commerce, direct flights from Quetta to Tehran would be started soon to further promote cooperation in tourism and economic sectors.

Hassan Darvishvand said that Iran and Pakistan share the same interests, language, culture and religion saying that media could play a key role in promoting relations between the two neighboring countries.