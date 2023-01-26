Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Imran Ismail condemned on Thursday the arrest of his party stalwart Fawad Chaudhry.

Speaking to media, Mr Ismail expressed his reservations for presenting Mr Chaudhry in court with a white cloth covering his face. Mr Ismail also expressed his concern over the physical return of Mr Chaudhry.

Talking about the possible arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, Mr Ismail said, "The PTI workers had foiled the attempts of Imran Khan’s possible arrest."

Speaking about the country’s economic situation, Mr Zaidi said, "The country was being made into a banana republic through proper planning."