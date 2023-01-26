Share:

Following the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and KP, the election commission on Wednesday reached out to authorities in both provinces with proposed dates for the elections. This of course comes just days after caretaker governments were installed in the two provinces, with Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi being sworn in as CM in Punjab, and Mohammad Azam Khan taking up the portfolio in KP.

As per reports, the ECP has suggested that elections be held between April 9 and 13 in Punjab, and in KP between April 15 and 17. Going by the book, the electoral watchdog cited Article 224 of the Constitution, which stipulates the holding of the general election of an assembly within 90 days of the legislature’s dissolution.

Some rumours also point towards the PDM government’s unwillingness to hold elections in the two provinces within the stipulated three months on the basis of declaring a financial crisis. Pointing fingers towards the previous government for the dismal state of the economic affairs, the argument is that all hands on deck are needed to provide some relief to the country. These rumours should be quashed following the ECP’s clear directive, and such an argument does not hold as it will only further escalate the political crisis in the country, which will not help stabilise things on the economic front either.

Also, this rumour is inconsistent with reports that Maryam Nawaz, the recently elevated senior vice president of PML-N and chief organizer is returning to the country soon to lead the election campaign in Punjab and may be a candidate for the position of chief minister Punjab. In addition to this, reports also suggest that the PML-N is looking to form an alliance with the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) to bolster its chances in KP.

Despite these maneuvers, the PML-N will most likely find itself behind the competition in terms of preparing for these elections due to the multiple crises facing the government, and also how it has taken a hit narrative wise because of the economic mismanagement. The PTI on the other hand has been in campaign mode since the no-trust vote against former PM Imran Khan was passed, and appears confident of a victory. Regardless of how the elections play out, the hope is that there are no more disruptions to the process at the expense of national stability.