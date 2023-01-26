Share:

LAHORE - Rashid Malik – representing Pakistan and Ali Embroidery Mills in ITF Seniors in the MT400 Masters in New Delhi, India – stunned No 3 seed Bhushan Akut of India by 6-1, 6-1 to reach the 55+ singles quarterfinals. He will now take on Vipul Varma of India in the quarterfinal. Malik is a renowned coach of Pakistan, whose junior tennis students are ruling not only at the national circuit but also at the ATF and ITF junior events. One of his students, Bilal Asim, is going to represent Pakistan in Davis Cup tie against Lithuania. He is now working hard and keen to win the ITF Seniors world title. Rashid Malik, partnering with Imran Ahmed Siddique, also won the 55+ doubles second round match against Indian pair of Lapka Sherpa/Bhag Nand Singh Negi by 6-3, 6-0. Imran Ahmed also set 55+ plus quarterfinal clash against second seed Paul Varghese of India, when he beat Mohammed Aslam Khan of India 7-5, 6-3. In 65+ doubles match, Pakistan’s Waqar Nisa & Inam-ul-Haq defeated Indian duo of Vinayak Gujrathi/Uday Mathur 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.