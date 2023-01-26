Share:

LORALAI - A man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Katvinadi area of district Loralai in Balochistan province on Wednesday. According to rescue sources, one man, identified as Muhammad Jumma Taraki son of Abdul Samad Taraki, resident of Loralai was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Kayvinadi area of Loralai. The body was taken to Civil Hospital, Loralai and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime.