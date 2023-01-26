Share:

LAHORE - The caretaker government in just days after assuming charge has ordered massive changes in the administrative structure as many officers holding high administrative position across the province havebeen reshuffled through a notification here on Wednesday. As many as 15 high rank secretaries of grade 20 and 19have been transferred. While 6 deputy commissioner belonging to grade 18 have been ordered to swap placements. According to the official notification, Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Communication & Works DepartmentMuhamadAsif BilalLodhi(BS-20),has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD , for further orders. Special Secretary, Communication & Works Department, Government of the PunjabHumera Ikram(BS-19), has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, C&W Department, in addition to her own duties, till further orders. Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab Nadeem Sarwar (BS20),has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD, for further orders. Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Public Prosecution Department Muhammad Zaman Watoo(BS-20 – on officiating basis),has beenentrusted the additional charge of the post of Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Department, Mehr Muhamad Hayat Lake (BS-20) has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders. Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department Wajiullah Kundi(BS-20), has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department Ahmed Mustajab Karamat (BS-20) has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD, for further orders. Secretary, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, Nasir Mehmood Bashir (BS-19)has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.