LAHORE-Senior golf professional Manzoor Ahmed won the 13th Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Invitational Golf Match 2023 played at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course yesterday.

In senior professional section, Ghulam Nabi, M Shafiq, Akber Ali, M Ilyas were all there hoping to replicate their animated touch and trounce their adversaries. Manzoor Ahmed, a retired one of Punjab Police and Pakistan Open champion way back in 1991, played remarkably well to bring in a score of gross 68, four under par and this. He was awarded the Syed Manzoor Hussain Trophy and a cash prize of Rs 100,000. Fortunate Manzoor also won a hole-in-one on the par 3, 12th hole for which Syed Shagil Hussain rewarded him with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The runner-up in Senior Professionals category were two competitors Asghar Ali and M Akram. They pursued victory by playing dependably and their score of par 72 represented an impressive effort. Leading one in the competition for amateurs turned out to be Ahmed Zafar Hayat. His score over 18 holes was gross 74. Runner-up gross was Mohsin Zafar with gross 78. Net section winner was Atif Butt while the second net winner was Col Ghaffar.

In amateur category, the longest drive was hit by Mohsin Zafar and nearest to the pin by Ahmed Zafar Hayat.

Ladies competition was dominated by Tehmina Ahmed, who won first gross while runner-up was Sameea Javed Ali. Minaa Zainab won first net and Sobia won 2nd net. Longest drive was hit by Tehmina Ahmed and she was also winner of nearest to the pin prize. Veteran category winner was Shaukat Ali while runner-up prize was shared between Akbar Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the prizes were awarded to the winners by Syed Shagil Hussain and his 78-year-old sister Zil-e-Huma. The ceremony was attended by Aameen Taqi Butt, Dr Aminurrehman, Mrs. Asma Shami, Mrs. Maimoona Azam, Col Syed M Mazhar (R) and participating golfers. The entire event operations were conducted by Col Syed M Mazhar (R) while Chief Marshal of the game was M Matloob.

Conducted and veraciously scheduled by his righteous and upright son Syed Shaghil Hussian, this ardent and committed descendant of the Syed Manzoor Hussain family flew over to his hereditary hometown from United States to hold this esteemed golf championship.

In the process, he honored his virtuous father Manzoor Hussain, who played golf at Gymkhana for fifty years and also triggered competitive golf for senior golf professionals, consummate amateur golf players and motivated lady golfers of Lahore in a confrontation of golf playing skills.