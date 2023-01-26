Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints and SQ Seagoldemerged victorious in the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City (LSC) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

The first match of the second day proved a nail-biting encounter, where Master Paints beat Platinum Homes/Master Paints by 10-9. Platinum Homes/MP were enjoying an 8-2 lead after two chukkers, but Master Paints bounced back in the third and fourth chukkers and edged past Platinum Homes/Master Paints 10-9.

Raja Temur Nadeem was hero of the day from the winning side as he smashed in six superb goals while Shah QubilaiAlam thrashed in three tremendous goals and Farooq Amin Sufi struck one. From the losing side, AmirrezaBehboudi fired in five goals while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Agha Musa Ali Khan banged in a brace each.

The second match of the day saw SQ Seagold team defeating 4 Corps by 7-5. From SQ Seagold, Raja Jalal Arslan cracked a classic quartet despite falling twice while Omer Asjad Malhi banged in a brace and Bilal Hayat Noon hit one. Raja Mikael Sami hammered a hat-trick of goals for team 4 Corps while the remaining two were converted by Ibrahim Khalil.

Team 4 Corps started well by thrashing in two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-0 lead. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides struck two goals each with 4 Corps still enjoying a 4-2 lead. The third chukker was dominated by SQ Seagold, who hammered three goals to take a 5-4 lead. In the fourth and last chukker, SQ Seagoldsmashed in two goals against one by 4 Corps to win the match by 7-5.

Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Major Ali Taimur (R), polo families and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion to witness and enjoy the exciting and enthralling matches played on the second of the prestigious tournament.