Share:

LAHORE-Model Town Greens thumped Golden Star Cricket Club by 7 wickets in the fourth quarterfinal to complete the semifinal lineup in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament.

Besides Model Town Greens, the other three semifinalist teams are Model Town Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana and Cricket Center. The first semifinal between Model Town Club and Ludhiana Gymkhana will be played today (Thursday) while the second semifinal between Cricket Center and Model Town Greens will be contested tomorrow (Friday) at Model Town Greens Ground.

Golden Star Club, batting first, posted 175-6 in 20 overs. Abdul Samad struck 56 off 46 balls with the help of four boundaries and one six while Ali Raza cracked 34, Raees Butt unbeaten 31 and Azzam ul Haq 22 runs. Ateeq ur Rehman clinched 4 wickets for 33 runs.

Brilliant batting by Bilal Dar helped Model Town Greens chase the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Bilal made unbeaten 72 off 52 balls, hitting 4 fours and 3 sixes. Abdul Wahab Dar cracked 47 and M Kashif 37. From Golden Star, Sadaqat and M Naveed got one wicket each. Bilal Dar was named player of the match.