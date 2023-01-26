Share:

QUETTA - Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri on Wednesday strongly condemned the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Sweden.

In a statement, issued here, he said, Sweden had hurt the sentiments of 2 billion Muslims.

He said that freedom of speech did not mean that you “desecrate the holy book of any religion”, adding they would always raise their voices against Islamophobia in the West. He said that Islam was a religion of peace and tolerance.

He said that the person involved in the incident should be brought to justice in all circumstances. Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri urged the western countries to take effective measures to stop anti-Islamic propaganda in their countries so that such incidents would not happen in the future that hurt the feelings of Muslims.