Share:

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar categorically stated on Thursday no backchannel diplomacy was presently taking place with India.

He stated this during question hour in the Senate, adding that hostility coming in from the neighboring country was of unique nature. She said provocative steps taken by India had affected the bilateral relations.

Ms Khar said the BBC documentary banned by India had vindicated the viewpoint of Pakistan Gujarat massacre carried out under the nose of Narendra Modi.

Saying Pakistan was keen to keep eastern and western borders peaceful, she said the government will continue to its journey of peace. She described the opening of Kartarpur Corridor as a positive precedent saying such processes must move forward.