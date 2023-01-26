Share:

Islamabad - The University of Utah organized a 3-day training session on teaching and learning for faculty of public universities as part of the USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA). Hosted by the National University of Technology (NUTECH) Islamabad, the workshop was attended by 31 faculty members representing 16 partner universities of HESSA. This activity marked the opening of a ninemonth training program on Strengthening Teaching and Learning at Pakistani Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The training program will be delivered in three phases including face-to-face workshops, online boot camps with weekly assignments using learning management system, and concluding with a study tour to the University of Alabama. The objective of this training is to deliver a robust faculty development program to the Pakistani HEIs related to teaching and learning and strengthening high impact practices and soft skills in the classrooms. Led by Dr. Lisa Pawloski, Associate Dean for International Programs at the University of Alabama, and facilitated by U.S. faculty Dr. Claire Major, Dr. Dana Patton and Dr. Karri Holley, the program aims to provide leaders’ tools for the faculty to develop their own relevant workshops and mentor faculty at their respective HEIs. During the three days, participants were introduced to the extended training program, they learned about high impact practices and use of collaborative learning, and discussed the concepts of assessment and online learing.