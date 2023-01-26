Share:

DAVOS-For the 20thtime at DAVOS Pathfinder Group, this time in partnership with UBank, hosted the traditional Pakistan breakfast at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2023. The chief guest, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change Ms Sherry Rehman, highlighted the havoc played on the people of Pakistan because of climate change, its effect on our financial landscape and the deteriorating regional situation because of the security challenges in and around Afghanistan.

WEF’s Managing Director Mirek Dušek emphasized WEF’s commitment to helping Pakistan showcase its achievements and deliver positive impact for its people by having brought together for many years leaders from business government, international organisation and civil society to promote Pakistan’s potential. Mentioning WEF’s EDISON ALLIANCE, as a global movement accelerating collaboration between the ICT community and other critical sectors of the economy.

He congratulated Pathfinder for working with over 350 organisations of the Alliance from the public and private sectors committed to improving the lives of 1 billion people with better solutions for (1) Financial Inclusion, (2) Education & (3) Health. He said that Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG)’s “Asaan Mobile Account” (AMA) Scheme,the World Bank financial inclusion Initiative regulated by both State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was shortlistedby WEF’s EDISON ALLIANCE for being No 3in the world for financial inclusion and thus one of the Lighthouse Countries (only 2 at the moment).

Mr Ross Perot Jr, Chairman Perot Companies USA and former Chairman Eastwest Institute (EWI), called for strengthening the US Pakistan relationship positively to deter the discriminatory policies of the present non-inclusive Afghan regime with its inherent potential for increasing terrorism in the region and the world. He said that while military ties were important, the emphasis should be primarily economic for the future.